Muscat: Skipper Manpreet Singh put on a stellar show as India registered a facile 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the second match of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy here on Saturday.

India got off to the worst possible start as Pakistan forced a goal in the opening minute of the match through a penalty corner.

In the first quarter of the game, Pakistan dominated as India struggled to penetrate the Pakistan defence.

It was a flash of brilliance from Manpreet in the second quarter of the game that saw India equalise 1-1. At half-time, both teams were locked 1-1.