Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during tip-off during the first quarter in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Image Credit: AP
Anthony Davis dunks over Jimmy Butler.
Image Credit: LAT
Rajon Rondo drives past Jimmy Butler, left, and Andre Iguodala.
Image Credit: LAT
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat halt Anthony Davis.
Image Credit: AFP
Kyle Kuzma of Los Angeles is defended by Tyler Herro of Miami.
Image Credit: AFP
Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis fight for possession.
Image Credit: AFP
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma goes up for a shot.
Image Credit: AP
Anthony Davis rebounds the ball against Bam Adebayo.
Image Credit: AFP
Jimmy Butler shields LeBron James.
Image Credit: AFP
Anthony Davis reaches to block Miami's Tyler Herro.
Image Credit: AFP
LeBron James claims another basket for the Lakers.
Image Credit: Reuters
Rajon Rondo drives to the basket against Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Image Credit: AFP
LeBron James collides with Jimmy Butler.
Image Credit: AP
Rajon Rondois crowded out by Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder.
Image Credit: AP
Rajon Rondo and LeBron James hussle under the hoop.
Image Credit: AP
Markieff Morris towers over Jae Crowder of Miami.
Image Credit: AFP
Goran Dragic is denied by Markieff Morris.
Image Credit: AFP
LeBron James is double-teamed by the Miami defence.
Image Credit: AFP
Anthony Davis battles for a rebound against Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder.
Image Credit: AP
LeBron James dunks in style.
Image Credit: AP
Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Lakers win the title.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Los Angeles Lakers party begins in Orlando.
Image Credit: AP
Lakers coach Frank Vogel speaks after the match.
Image Credit: AP
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate with the trophy.
Image Credit: AP
Fans celebrate in Los Angeles.
Image Credit: Reuters