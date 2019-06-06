Thunder Snow Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Godolphin’s Thunder Snow, who made history as the first dual winner of the $12 million Dubai World Cup (Group 1), makes his first 2019 overseas start when he contests the Grade 1 $1.2 million Metropolitan Handicap on dirt at Belmont Park, USA, on Saturday.

A four-time Group 1 winner, Thunder Snow is the world’s leading earner with prize money in excess of $16m, $7 million more than all of his eight rivals combined.

The mile contest, which takes place on Sunday at 3:46am (UAE), has attracted strong field of nine including five Grade/Group 1 winners, six millionaires and the world’s richest horse.

Thunder Snow makes his first US appearance since finishing third in the 2018 Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic. He will once again be partnered by multiple French champion jockey Christophe Soumillon.

Commenting on the five-year-olds chances, trainer Saeed Bin Surour commented: “A mile is the shortest distance he has run over for a while, but this race looks a good starting point for his American campaign.

“He is a happy horse at the moment and we are a looking forward to another big effort from him.”