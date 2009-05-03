Dubai: Skywards, the frequent flyer programme of Emirates and Sri Lankan Airlines, is once again offering a top prize of one million Miles in its Thanks a Million draw at the World Cup.

Funds raised from the draw will go to Riding for the Disabled Association of Dubai (RDAD) and, for the first time, the World Food Programme's Food for Education campaign. One million Miles is equivalent to 25 Emirates return tickets to Europe or 20 to the Far East. Two runners-up will win 250,000 Miles enough for six return tickets to Europe each.

Tickets, priced at Dh20 each, or 6 for Dh100, will be on sale throughout the day at Nad Al Sheba and come with a lapel pin of the Dubai World Cup trophy as a memento.

Tickets will also be on sale at Breakfast with the Stars on Thursday, where racing enthusiasts will enjoy a buffet in the Nad Al Sheba paddock while watching the horses exercise on the track.

Now in its sixth year, the Thanks a Million draw has raised Dh1,127,000 for RDAD's campaign to build an indoor arena to enable young people with disabilities, such as autism and cerebral palsy, to continue their therapy during the hot summer months in Dubai.

RDAD an organisation under the patronage of Shaikha Hassa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum teaches therapeutic horse riding to children and young adults suffering from autism and cerebral palsy.