Win four of the seven races at Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday

Dubai: Japanese-bred Conclusion made a sensational debut at Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday when he annihilated his rivals to win the featured race of the day, the Derrinstown Handicap, by seven and a half lengths in the hands of Antonio Fresu.

The six-year-old son of Deep Impact, the leading sire in Japan for the last seven year, showed his instant liking for the refurbished dirt track at Jebel Ali with a dominating performance in what was his first UAE win.

Conclusion races out of Musabah Al Muhairi’s Desert Stables in Nad Al Sheba, having previously been trained by Ireland’s Aidan O’Brien and South African Mike de Kock.

Trainer Satish Seemar’s horses were in red-hot form winning four of the seven races on the card, with Zabeel Stables retained rider on board two of them and UAE champion, Tadhg O’Shea on the other two.

Majestic Thunder started the ball rolling winning the opening CBD Maiden Stakes before Pilgrim’s Pleasure landed the Emirates NBD Handicap. O’Shea was in the saddle on both occasions.