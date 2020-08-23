Maamora and William Buick (second left) Image Credit: Sky Sports Twitter

Dubai: It may have been an unusually quiet day for Godolphin on the flat in England on Sunday but they still scored a noteable victory as a breeder of top-class race horses when Maamora won the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park.

The four-year-old son of Godolpin’s superstar stallion Dubawi, who has been churning out high-class gallopers from his base at Dalham Hall Stud in Ireland, made all the running under William Buick to run on strongly for a half-length victory over Billesdon Brook, the mount of Sean Levery.

Lavender Blue, ridden by in-form jockey Jim Crowley, was three-quarters of a length back in third at the end of the mile.

Maamora raced in the colours of Maj Gen Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security.

He is jointly trained by the father and son pairing of Simon and Ed Crisford who were landing a fourth Group race victory of the season.

Meanwhile, in Deauville, France, Frankie Dettori was making his excursion across the English Channel pay big dividends when he partnered the American raider Campanelle to win the Group 1 Darley Prix Morny on a high-quality race meeting.

Trained by globetrotting handler Wesley Ward, who was winning the race for the third time, Campanelle was following up her success in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot in July.

She has also advertised her credentials for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf later this myear where she is as short as 5-1.

Royal Ascot’s shock Coventry Stakes winner Nando Parrado finished second, while third place went to the Richard Fahey-trained Rhythm Master.