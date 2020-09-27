Majestic Dawn on the way to victory Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Fancied runners struck in the two Group 1 contests on the final day of Newmarket’s Cambridgeshire Meeting on Saturday with Alcohol Free landing the Cheveley Park Stakes and Supremacy the Middle Park Stakes, for two-year-old colts and fillies, respectively.

However, it was the Clive Cox-trained Majestic Dawn who bucked the trend when landing the Cambridgeshire Handicap at odds of 40/1 in hands of former British champion jockey Paul Hangan.

Totally outclassed on his most recent start on the all-weather at Kempton where he finished down the field, Majestic Dawn dramatically turned that form around with a start-to-finish grinder for a four-and-a-half-length victory over 18/1 chance Lucander, the mount of Harry Bentley, with Bell Rock and Oisin Murphy three-quarters of a length back in third.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, whose horses have been in blistering form during the year’s British season had to settle for a third-place best finish by Minzaal in the Middle Park, but found success elsewhere at Saturday’s Haydock meeting where Danyah won a competitive handicap.

Ridden by Pat Dobbs for trainer Owen Burrows, the three-year-old son of Invincible Spirit, who was bred by at Sheikh Hamdan’s Shadwell Stud, Danyah was picking up a third career success and second of the season following his Doncaster win in June.

Meanwhile Cox, who has a knack of churning out top-class sprinters, continued his high output with the classy Supremacy who scored from fancied Lucky Vega and the Sheikh Hamdan-owned Minzaal

Several British bookmakers cut the winner’s odds to 8/1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas, which is rather becoming since Supremacy looks to be more of a sprinter than a miler given the speed that he put on show on Saturday.

“He’s a great horse,” Kirby told ITV Racing. “He’s very, very fast and has got a great cruising speed, while he keeps finding. He gets the six furlongs very well and is also a horse for next year, so he’s not just a two-year-old. It’s well known he’s got plenty of class and the Commonwealth Cup would be well within him,” he added.

“Clive’s a fantastic trainer and makes training horses very simple. Full credit to him and his team; he’s great to ride for and I’ll never be able to thank him enough.”

Cox, who previously won the Middle Park with Reckless Abandon in 2012, said: “I’m thrilled to bits, as anybody would be, and it was an amazing performance considering the strength in depth of the race. Any Group 1 is good, but that appeared as strong as ever. We’ve thought the world of him and he’s trained really well, but the worry was the ground.