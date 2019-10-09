Godolphin's Victor Ludorum. Image Credit: Godolphin

Dubai: Team Godolphin, currently enjoying another stellar year, can look forward to next month’s much-anticipated Breeders’ Cup meeting with enthusiasm following the exciting victories of Maxfield and Victor Ludorum in recent weeks.

Maxfield, an impressive winner of the Group 1 Breeders’ Futurity Stakes at Keeneland, looks certain to take his chances in the Group 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on November 1 at Santa Anita Park.

French-trained Victor Ludorum’s eye-catching performance in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day at Longchamp, conditionally sets him up for a shot at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

Trainer Brendan Walsh was delighted to reach a personal landmark and said of Maxfield: “I always knew that it would be special to win my first Group 1, but to win it here for Godolphin is extra special.

“He is a very special horse. I have been around a lot of good horses, and good horses breathe different air. I think this horse is right there. He answers every question and is just a really good horse.

“Obviously, we will see how he comes out of this race but if you don’t bring him to the Breeders’ Cup now, who do you bring?”

Winning jockey Jose Ortiz added: “Maxfield is a very nice horse and is very smart. He broke slow first time, took dirt and came running, and today he did the same thing — he broke a bit slow and relaxed but, when I asked him to go, he was there for me the whole time.

“It’s a great training job by Brendan, as always, and I appreciate the opportunity he and Godolphin gave me to ride the horse.”

The wins by Maxfield and Victor Ludorum took Godolphin’s Group 1 for the year to 25, leaving them with the exhilarating prospect of surpassing their best tally of 30 wins, which they achieved just last year.

Godolphin’s global aspirations were further demonstrated by the homebred winners in four different continents in the space of a week.

While Maxfield triumphed in American and Victor Ludorum in France and Bivouac scored in Australia and Tower Of London in Japan.

Godolphin will target further top-level success at Keeneland’s Fall Meet this weekend with three-year-old Shamardal filly Castle Lady.