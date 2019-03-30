The total prize money on offer for the nine races is a record $35 million this time

Thunder Snow, and West Coast takes early lead at the start of Dubai World 2018 at Meydan racecourse. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

A staggering $35 million in prize money is at stake as curtains rise for Dubai World Cup 2019. The day’s action features nine races over distances varying from 1,200 metres for sprinters to 3,200 metres for the long distance specialists. The action takes place on the dirt and turf tracks at Dubai’s iconic racecourse, Meydan.

6.55pm

Gulf News’ Editor-in-Chief , Abdul Hamid Ahmad, presents the awards for the Golden Shaheen Race at the Dubai World Cup. Winner of Race 6, XY Jet.

6.50pm

Post-race analysis after Race 6 - Golden Shaheen sponsored by Gulf News.

6.45pm

XY Jet wins Dubai Golden Shaheen

XY Jet, owned by Rockingham Ranch, ridden by E Jaramillo and trained by Jorge Navarro, wins $2.5m Dubai Golden Shaheen, sponsored by Gulf News.

6.40pm

Golden Shaheen, Race 6 of the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Gulf News kicks off.

6.30

Racecard - Race 6 | Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

2 | IMPERIAL HINT (USA) | L Carvajal | Jose Ortiz

3 | X Y JET (USA) | J Navarro | Emisael Jaramillo

4 | PROMISES FULFILLED (USA) | D Romans | Robby Albarado

5 | DRAFTED (USA) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs

6 | SWITZERLAND (USA) | S Asmussen | Mickael Barzalona

7 | NINE BELOW ZERO (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries

8 | TATO KEY (ARG) | D Marnane | Shane Foley

9 | MATERA SKY (USA) | H Mori | Yutaka Take

10 | FIGHT HERO (GB) | Y Tsui | Joao Moreira

6.26

Coming next: Golden Shaheen, Race 6 of the Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Gulf News.

6.25pm

Results - Race 5 | UAE Derby Sponsored By Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group Place| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | PLUS QUE PARFAIT (USA) | B Walsh | Jose Ortiz

2 | GRAY MAGICIAN (USA) | P Miller | Joel Rosario

3 | MANGUZI (FR) | A Al Rayhi | Fernando Jara

4 | DERMA LOUVRE (JPN) | H Toda | Christophe Lemaire

5 | SWIFT ROSE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave

6 | STUBBINS (USA) | D O'Neill | Flavien Prat

7 | WALKING THUNDER (USA) | A bin Harmash | Lanfranco Dettori

8 | SUPERIOR (USA) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley

9 | VAN BEETHOVEN (CAN) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore

10 | RAZEENA (CAN) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs

11 | JAHBATH (GB) | W Haggas | Jim Crowley

12 | AL HAYETTE (USA) | I Mohammed | Fabrice Veron

13 | DIVINE IMAGE (USA) | C Appleby | William Buick

14 | GOLDEN JAGUAR (USA) | A bin Harmash | Oisin Murphy

6.24pm

Pre-race analysis for Race 6 - the Golden Shaheen sponsored by Gulf News.

6.20pm

Best-dressed couple

Winners of best dressed couple were Nader Tearab from Sudan and his wife Yao Zhengqi from China. Nader is a designer by profession. “I can’t believe I won it for the fourth time! This outfit wasn’t easy to come up with. We have been working together for 3 months. This is the first time I’ve ever designed a dress! I am usually a suit designer. Because it’s spring in Dubai now, we had to choose a colourful dress. We chose purple French lace. I made her outfit first and then I made my suit to match her outfit. Light wool is the best fabric for spring. We are so happy to have won!” said Nader.

6.18pm

Winner of Race 5 of the #DubaiWorldCup, Plus Que Parfait

6.14pm

Post race analysis for Race 5 - the UAE Derby.

6.10pm

Miles Hamby named Best dressed man

Best dressed man was won by Miles Hamby, aged 71 years old. “This is my first time at the World Cup and its my first time in Dubai, my first time in the Arabian peninsula! I did not expect this at all! I am from Alexandria, Virginia from the state of Washington DC. And I am a very good friend of Leon the Runner Up. We both stayed at the same hotel and we rode camels together yesterday. I am a retired statistics professor. My family is from Kentucky and my family goes back to about 200 years ago in Kentucky. My father was a Kentucky colonel, his father was a Kentucky colonel. This outfit is classic 1889 Kentucky which was the first year of the Kentucky derby. Every year I host a 1889 themed Kentucky Derby party, where everyone comes dressed up. After this I am going home to celebrate!"

6.05pm

Results - Race 4 | Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments Place| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | BLUE POINT (IRE) | C Appleby | William Buick

2 | BELVOIR BAY (GB) | P Miller | Flavien Prat

3 | STORMY LIBERAL (USA) | P Miller | Joel Rosario

4 | VIDDORA (AUS) | L Kennewell | Joe Bowditch

5 | THE RIGHT MAN (GB) | D Guillemin | Francois-Xavier Bertras

6 | SANDS OF MALI (FR) | R Fahey | Oisin Murphy

7 | WISHFUL THINKER (AUS) | R Gibson | Alexis Badel

8 | BRAVE SMASH (JPN) | K Lees | Hugh Bowman

9 | EKHTIYAAR (GB) | D Watson | Jim Crowley

10 | LOST TREASURE (IRE) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore

11 | MAZZINI (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries

12 | ILLUSTRIOUS LAD (AUS) | P Gelagotis | Anthony Darmanin

13 | CARIBOU CLUB (USA) | T Proctor | Joe Talamo

6.04pm

Plus Que Parfait wins UAE Derby

Plus Que Parfait ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained Brendan Walsh wins the UAE Derby sponsored by Al Naboodah

5.59pm

Pre-race analysis for Race 5 at the #DubaiWorldCup - the UAE derby.

5.57pm

Racecard - Race 5 | UAE Derby Sponsored By Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | WALKING THUNDER (USA) | A bin Harmash | Lanfranco Dettori

2 | JAHBATH (GB) | W Haggas | Jim Crowley

3 | GOLDEN JAGUAR (USA) | A bin Harmash | Oisin Murphy

4 | PLUS QUE PARFAIT (USA) | B Walsh | Jose Ortiz

5 | DERMA LOUVRE (JPN) | H Toda | Christophe Lemaire

6 | DIVINE IMAGE (USA) | C Appleby | William Buick

7 | SUPERIOR (USA) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley

8 | GRAY MAGICIAN (USA) | P Miller | Joel Rosario

9 | RAZEENA (CAN) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs

10 | AL HAYETTE (USA) | I Mohammed | Fabrice Veron

11 | VAN BEETHOVEN (CAN) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore

12 | STUBBINS (USA) | D O'Neill | Flavien Prat

13 | SWIFT ROSE (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave

14 | MANGUZI (FR) | A Al Rayhi | Fernando Jara

5.55pm

Next race: UAE Derby

5.50pm

Best dressed man: runner up

Runner up for best dressed man was won by Leon Harris aged 72.

"I am based in DC. I came here for the races. I have been here 36 times. I participated so many times in style stakes. But this is my first win as runner up. It’s my first win for anything actually! I can’t believe I won! I invited my friend to come with me. I teach Argentine tango teacher and he is my student and he ended up winning best dressed man! As you can see I am an older guy. So my outfit is kind of conservative. These colours are my favorite colours. Beige, white. They just fit me. I honestly dress like this all the time, not just for this event," he said.

5.50pm

Style Stakes: Best dressed men

5.32pm

Blue Point wins Al Quoz Sprint

Godolphin's Blue Point ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby wins Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored by Azizi Developments

5.31pm

Shaikh Mohammad watches as Race 4 of the #DubaiWorldCup kicks off.

5.28pm

Results - Race 3 | Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors Place| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | CROSS COUNTER (GB) | C Appleby | William Buick

2 | ISPOLINI (GB) | C Appleby | Brett Doyle

3 | CALL THE WIND (GB) | F Head | Aurelien Lemaitre

4 | GOLD MOUNT (GB) | R Gibson | Ryan Moore

5 | MARINARESCO (SAF) | M de Kock | Bernard Fayd'Herbe

6 | PLATINUM WARRIOR (IRE) | J Sadler | Shane Foley

7 | SHARPALO (FR) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley

8 | RED GALILEO (GB) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave

9 | PRINCE OF ARRAN (GB) | C Fellowes | Oisin Murphy

10 | TEAM TALK (GB) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon

5.25pm

Lady Gaga inspired hat wins top prize

Corina Tutoiu from Australia won best hat prize. “I was so nervous. And I was a bit late to the stage because I went to the bathroom. I almost missed my chance to be on stage! I am from Melbourne. My hat is inspired by Lady Gaga. The dress was made by me. The hat is made by a friend who is a milliner and a nurse. I work as an emergency room nurse in Australia. I am speechless and so happy that I won! I am here on holiday and because I love fashion!

Most creative hat won by Eksuda Vessakosol

My grandmother made it with love. Everything. She made the cakes and macaroons. She’s 80 years old. I feel super happy and I feel like I have to take her to an afternoon tea. She just magically did it! It took many days for her to make this hat. About a month before the event, she started working on it. I live in Bangkok Thailand, but I love wearing fancy hats, so I had to take this opportunity to be a part of this event. I chose this hat because it’s fun and quirky.

5.23pm

Pre-race analysis for Race 4 at the #DubaiWorldCup - the Al Quoz Sprint.

5.20pm

Racecard - Race 4 | Al Quoz Sprint Sponsored By Azizi Developments

Gate| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | STORMY LIBERAL (USA) | P Miller | Joel Rosario

2 | SANDS OF MALI (FR) | R Fahey | Oisin Murphy

3 | LOST TREASURE (IRE) | A O'Brien | Ryan Moore

4 | MAZZINI (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries

5 | THE RIGHT MAN (GB) | D Guillemin | Francois-Xavier Bertras

6 | BRAVE SMASH (JPN) | K Lees | Hugh Bowman

7 | BELVOIR BAY (GB) | P Miller | Flavien Prat

8 | BLUE POINT (IRE) | C Appleby | William Buick

9 | CARIBOU CLUB (USA) | T Proctor | Joe Talamo

10 | EKHTIYAAR (GB) | D Watson | Jim Crowley

11 | ILLUSTRIOUS LAD (AUS) | P Gelagotis | Anthony Darmanin

12 | VIDDORA (AUS) | L Kennewell | Joe Bowditch

13 | WISHFUL THINKER (AUS) | R Gibson | Alexis Badel

5.14pm

Next race - Al Quoz Sprint

$2million Al Quoz Sprint is sponsored by Azizi Deevelopments

5.05pm

Shaikh Mohammad with the winner of race 3

4.57pm

Race 3 of the #DubaiWorldCup just ended. Find out who won

4.55pm

Dubai Gold Cup winner is...

Cross Counter wins $1.5m Dubai Gold Cup, sponsored by Al Tayer Motors.

4.48pm

Race 3 of the #DubaiWorldCup kicks off. Who will be the winner?

4.45pm

Racecard - Race 3 | Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored By Al Tayer Motors

Gate| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | MARINARESCO (SAF) | M de Kock | Bernard Fayd'Herbe

2 | CALL THE WIND (GB) | F Head | Aurelien Lemaitre

3 | RED GALILEO (GB) | S bin Suroor | Patrick Cosgrave

4 | PLATINUM WARRIOR (IRE) | J Sadler | Shane Foley

5 | PRINCE OF ARRAN (GB) | C Fellowes | Oisin Murphy

6 | ISPOLINI (GB) | C Appleby | Brett Doyle

7 | SHARPALO (FR) | A bin Harmash | Connor Beasley

8 | TEAM TALK (GB) | S bin Suroor | Christophe Soumillon

9 | CROSS COUNTER (GB) | C Appleby | William Buick

10 | GOLD MOUNT (GB) | R Gibson | Ryan Moore

4.40

Next race- Dubai Gold Cup

4.30pm

The big prize

Image Credit: Gulf News

The $12million Dubai World Cup

4.25pm

Results - Race 2 | Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City-District One Place| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | COAL FRONT (USA) | T Pletcher | Jose Ortiz

2 | HEAVY METAL (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona

3 | MUNTAZAH (GB) | D Watson | Jim Crowley

4 | KIMBEAR (USA) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs

5 | SECRET AMBITION (GB) | S Seemar | Richard Mullen

6 | MUSAWAAT (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries

7 | LOGRADO (ARG) | E Charpy | Antonio Fresu

8 | IBN MALIK (IRE) | M Al Mheiri | Tadhg O'Shea

9 | TRUE TIMBER (USA) | K McLaughlin | Joel Rosario

10 | NONKONO YUME (JPN) | Y Kato | Joao Moreira

11 | MAJOR PARTNERSHIP (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Oisin Murphy

12 | GOOD CURRY (TUR) | B Kocakaya | Halis Karatas

13 | AFRICAN RIDE (GB) | S Crisford | Christophe Soumillon

4.20pm

Dubai World Cup: Race 2 just ended, here is the post race analysis.

4.18pm

Coal Front wins Godolphin Mile

Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrate after Coal Front, trained by Todd Pletcher wins Godolphin Mile race. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Coal Front, sponsored by District One, wins $1.5 million Godolphin Mile race

4.15pm

Race 2 of the #DubaiWorldCup kicks off

4.14pm

Results - Race 1 | Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala Place| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | AF MAHER (AE) | E Oertel | Tadhg O'Shea

2 | FAZZA AL KHALEDIAH (FR) | M Borkowski | Pierantonio Convertino

3 | AMWAJ (FR) | E Lemartinel | Fabrice Veron

4 | GOSHAWKE (US) | A Al Hammadi | Fernando Jara

5 | TALLAAB AL KHALEDIAH (SA) | M Almasaodi | Juan Ospina

6 | CHADDAD (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona

7 | ZIYADD (FR) | J de Roüalle | Richard Mullen

8 | BF MUGHADER (OM) | Y Al Kalbani | Szczepan Mazur

9 | RMMAS (FR) | J de Roüalle | Adrie de Vries

10 | BARNAMAJ (FR) | A Al Rayhi | Jim Crowley

11 | MAWAHIB (FR) | E Lemartinel | Patrick Cosgrave

12 | AL SHAMOOS (FR) | C Gourdain | Julien Auge

13 | DARIUS DU PAON (FR) | E Lemartinel | Olivier Doleuze

14 | AF AL SAJANJLE (AE) | E Oertel | Antonio Fresu

4.10pm

Racecard - Race 2 | Godolphin Mile Sponsored By Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City-District One

Gate | Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

1 | MAJOR PARTNERSHIP (IRE) | S bin Suroor | Oisin Murphy

2 | NONKONO YUME (JPN) | Y Kato | Joao Moreira

3 | TRUE TIMBER (USA) | K McLaughlin | Joel Rosario

4 | KIMBEAR (USA) | D Watson | Patrick Dobbs

5 | HEAVY METAL (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona

6 | MUNTAZAH (GB) | D Watson | Jim Crowley

7 | IBN MALIK (IRE) | M Al Mheiri | Tadhg O'Shea

8 | AFRICAN RIDE (GB) | S Crisford | Christophe Soumillon

9 | LOGRADO (ARG) | E Charpy | Antonio Fresu

10 | GOOD CURRY (TUR) | B Kocakaya | Halis Karatas

11 | MUSAWAAT (GB) | F Nass | Adrie de Vries

12 | COAL FRONT (USA) | T Pletcher | Jose Ortiz

13 | SECRET AMBITION (GB) | S Seemar | Richard Mullen

3.54pm

Shaikh Mohammad at the Dubai World Cup

3.50pm

AF Maher wins Dubai Kahayla Classic

AF Maher (right) wins the Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

3.45pm

First race starts at Dubai World Cup

3.40pm

First race of the day

Racecard - Race 1 | Dubai Kahayla Classic Sponsored By Mubadala

Gate| Horse (Country) | Trainer | Jockey

2 | AL SHAMOOS (FR) | C Gourdain | Julien Auge

3 | AF AL SAJANJLE (AE) | E Oertel | Antonio Fresu

4 | DARIUS DU PAON (FR) | E Lemartinel | Olivier Doleuze

5 | FAZZA AL KHALEDIAH (FR) | M Borkowski | Pierantonio Convertino

6 | RMMAS (FR) | J de Roüalle | Adrie de Vries

7 | MAWAHIB (FR) | E Lemartinel | Patrick Cosgrave

8 | AF MAHER (AE) | E Oertel | Tadhg O'Shea

9 | GOSHAWKE (US) | A Al Hammadi | Fernando Jara

10 | CHADDAD (GB) | S bin Ghadayer | Mickael Barzalona

11 | BARNAMAJ (FR) | A Al Rayhi | Jim Crowley

12 | TALLAAB AL KHALEDIAH (SA) | M Almasaodi | Juan Ospina

13 | AMWAJ (FR) | E Lemartinel | Fabrice Veron

14 | ZIYADD (FR) | J de Roüalle | Richard Mullen

15 | BF MUGHADER (OM) | Y Al Kalbani | Szczepan Mazur

3.37pm

1st race runners head to paddock

Style Stakes in progress now...

3.12pm

3.10pm

Father-daughter duo

3.10pm

Three time winner

Meet three time winner Nader Tearab and his wife Yao Zhengqi. Nader is a designer whose designed both their outfits

2.50pm

Milliner from Ukraine

2.44pm

Sisters devoted to Dubai World Cup

2.40pm

Sisters competing with each other

Yana and Nadezda, sisters from Belarus, Russia, are competing against each other

2.35pm

2.30pm

She made her own hat

Corina Tutoui from Iran made her own hat for the races

Corina Tutoui from Iran made her own hat for the races

2.20pm

Satomi from Japan

Image Credit: Gulf News

27 year old Satomi from Japan is on a three-week holiday and came to Dubai just for the World Cup. Full of smiles, Satomi said she loves Japanese horses and wanted to support the Japanese entries in the races.

Yemi Adelaja and Cecilia Goodwin

Image Credit: Gulf News

Husband and wife Yemi Adelaja and Cecilia Goodwin are here from the UK for their first Dubai World Cup as a couple.

Styke stakes registration in full swing

Stands slowly filling up as Style Stakes registrations are on in full swing.

All set for the richest race on the planet

Leslie Wilson Jr, Features Writer, Racing and Special Features

The moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here – it’s the 24th running of the Group 1 Dubai World Cup, currently the richest race on the planet with a staggering prize purse of $12 million (Dh 44 million).

The day’s action features nine races over distances varying from 1200 metres for sprinters to 3200 metres for the long distance specialists. The action takes place on the dirt and turf tracks at Dubai’s iconic racecourse, Meydan.

The action blasts-off at 15:45 on the dirt with the $1million Dubai Kahayla Classic, a showpiece race for Purebred Arabian horses and culminates in the Dubai World Cup at 20:45.

In total the prize money on offer for the nine races is a record $35 million.

The days is the undisputed sporting and social highlight of year and has much more to offer than its card of nine races.

Just like at major racing festivals around the world, Royal Ascot, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and the Melbourne Cup, Dubai World Cup day is a day to dress up and enjoy the sport of horse racing to the full

From the fantastic hats and dresses that the ladies wear to the elegant suits worn by their male counterparts, Dubai World Cup day is both glamorous and unique.

More than one billion TV viewers across 150 territories around the world had access to last year’s extravaganza, broadcast live from Meydan by a crack team of experts and presenters.

With horses from over 15 countries competing in the nine world-class races, the broadcast was also available live on nine cruise lines and 11 airlines, including title-race sponsor Emirates.

The entertainment continues even after the last race and well into the night with an electrifying concert by multiple Grammy Winner Gwen Stefani.