The latter pair are both owned by EERC (Emirates Entertainment Racing Club) whose spokesman, Justin Byrne, added: “The old boy Mizbah, who is about to turn 10, is doing very well at home and things did not go to plan on his seasonal return at Meydan. He has a decent draw on Friday, which Mutamakkin does not. The latter is a big horse, who needed his comeback and, can hopefully progress with racing throughout the season.”