French-trained Call The Wind made amends for his performance in this race last year when he showed himself to be an improving stayer under multiple champion jockey Olivier Peslier to win the $2.5million contest in impressive fashion.
Favourite Cross Counter, winner of the Melbourne Cup in 2018 for Godolphin had every chance to win this but ran out of steam inside the final two furlongs to finish fifth.
Instead, it was left to three British raiders, Mekong, the evergreen Prince of Araar and Contago who gamely chased the winner home.
Race 3. Longines Handicap
Purse: $2.5million (4YO plus, 16 run) 3,000m – Turf
Call of the Wild (Freddy Head) Olivier Peslier
Mekong (Jamie Osborne) Jamie Spencer
Prince of Arran (Charlie Fellows) James Doyle
Contago (F Al Ghareeban)) Luis Morales
Also ran:
Cross Counter, True Self, Twilight Payment, Hibou, Called To The Bar, Dee Ex Bee, King’s Advice, Mafaaheem, Downdraft, Dramatic Device.
Winning Distances: 2 1/2length, 2 ½, 1 ¾
Winning time: 3:11.19 secs.