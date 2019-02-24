Sharjah: ES Ajeeb, trained on the Sharjah track by Ebrahim Aseel, won the HH The Ruler of Sharjah Cup, the highlight of the sixth and final meeting of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club (SERC) season on Saturday afternoon.
The winner, who carried the colours of racecourse chairman Shaikh Abdulla Bin Majid Al Qasimi, was ridden Sam Hitchcott.
Aseel said: “This is a great result for everyone involved in this big race here on our home track. This is a very special horse, especially over sprint trips on dirt, but sadly there are few suitable options for him, so we had to stretch him out distance wise. Luckily his class and determination have seen him through on this occasion which, on his ‘home track’, is great for everybody involved.”