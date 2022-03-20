Over $100m awarded to winners of Dubai World Cup

$12 million race has attracted some of the world’s best and has seen top-quality action

Mystic Guide 2021-1647795295001

Dubai World Cup 2022: All you need to know

The crowds will be back for the Dubai World Cup

Dubai World Cup Style Stakes registration now open

Watch: Dubai World Cup a breeze for Hot Rod Charlie

Dubai world cup pic

America’s Life Is Good heads field in Dubai World Cup

Meydan is preparing for the Dubai World Cup once again

All roads lead to Meydan for 26th Dubai World Cup

speakers-corner-1647345876280

Godolphin duo set for return to Group 1 company

Yibir, breeders cup-1647345874540

Godolphin’s World Cup night preparations step up gear

Becky Hill

Rudimental, Becky Hill star at Dubai World Cup concert

Caitlin Jones and He's A Balter

Jockey Caitlin Jones relishes Dubai opportunity

190325 invasor

Dubai World Cup 2022: Every winner of racing's grandest

MEYDAN GRANDSTAND-1646378868959

Mohammed Horseracing Excellence Awards for top horses

Dubai World Cup: 25 years of elite horse racing

Mohammed Bin Rashid Endurance Cup begins

Hypothetical won the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 on Super Saturday at Meydan

Super Saturday serves as Dubai World Cup rehearsal

More from Horse Racing

Load more stories