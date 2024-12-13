Los Angeles: The Houston Rockets edged Golden State 91-90 for their first win over the Warriors since 2020 and reach the semi-finals of the Emirates NBA Cup on Wednesday, as the Atlanta Hawks advanced by rallying from behind to victory over the New York Knicks.

Alperen Sengun scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Rockets and teammate Jalen Green’s 12 points included the game-winning free-throws with 3.5 seconds remaining as Houston ended a run of 15 straight losses to the Warriors stretching back to February 2020.

The Rockets booked an NBA Cup last-four showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas on Saturday, when the Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Final on Tuesday

Atlanta, fuelled by 22 points and 11 assists from New York nemesis Trae Young, rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Knicks 108-100 at Madison Square Garden.

The final of the second edition of the in-season tournament will be in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

“I’ve never seen my team so thirsty,” Sengun said of the Rockets’ determination to make it to Vegas. “We got ready for this game so hard.”

Dillon Brooks of Houston Rockets hangs from the rim after dunking. Image Credit: AFP

The Rockets harried Stephen Curry and the Warriors into 14 first-half turnovers and led by as many as 14 points on the way to a 44-37 halftime lead.

But the Warriors adjusted, and with Draymond Green keying a strong defensive effort they appeared to have taken control when back-to-back three-pointers from Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga pushed their lead to 89-82 with 3:38 to play.

Game-winning free throws

Golden State were up 90-84 with 1:16 to play when Houston’s Fred VanVleet drilled a three-pointer to launch a 7-0 scoring run to snatch the win.

Kuminga scored 20 points to lead the Warriors, Curry scored 19 but missed a three-pointer with 11.1 seconds left.

The Warriors were still up by one with 3.5 seconds remaining when Rockets guard Green dived on a loose ball and officials called a foul on Kuminga to send Green to the line for the game-winning free throws.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was incensed at the call.

“Never seen a loose-ball foul on a jump-ball situation 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line,” he said. “That is unconscionable… give them a timeout and let the players decide the game.”

Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks directs his teammates during the quarter-finals against New York Knicks. Image Credit: AFP

Young comes alive

In New York the Knicks dominated the first half but Young came alive in the second to get the Hawks offence firing.

Young scored 12 points and handed out nine assists after the break, directing a balanced Hawks attack that was led by 24 points from reserve De’Andre Hunter.

Young found Hunter for an alley-oop dunk that pushed the Hawks’ lead to 14 points with 3:01 remaining.

'Big game for us'

Clint Capella threw down an alley-oop fed by Dyson Daniels and added another seconds later off a pass from Young as the Hawks put the game away.

“It’s a big game, especially for us,” said Young, who has been the player Knicks fans love to hate since Atlanta’s win over New York in a 2021 playoff series.

“We just try to play for each other and play til the end, and that’s what we did,” added Young.