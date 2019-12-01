Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain have done it on more occasions

Los Angeles: James Harden tied Michael Jordan for the third most 60-point performances in NBA history on Saturday as the Houston Rockets blasted the last-place Atlanta Hawks 158-111.

Harden finished with 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career and tie Jordan. Only two players, Kobe Bryant, with six, and Wilt Chamberlain (32) have more.

“That’s greatness right there. Those guys are something that I’m trying to get to,” said Harden, who finished one point shy of his career high of 61.

“Hopefully when I am done, I can be mentioned in that group forever.”

Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including eight of 14 from three-point range, and connected on 20 of 23 free-throw attempts. He played just 31 minutes and also had eight assists.

He is the fourth player to score 50 or more points on 20 occasions, trailing Chamberlain (118), Jordan (31) and Bryant (25).

“We came locked in and we didn’t get a great start but we rode it out,” he said.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed to their 11th consecutive victory with a 137-96 rout of the Charlotte Hornets.