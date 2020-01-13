James Harden Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: James Harden paced the Houston attack with a deft shooting touch, finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists on Saturday as the Rockets routed the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 139-109.

Harden also nailed a stepback three-pointer with 6:30 left in the second quarter to record his 20,000th career point, becoming the 45th player in NBA history to reach the milestone.

Harden recorded 11 turnovers but the Rockets were able to more than makeup for his ball-handling missteps.