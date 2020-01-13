Los Angeles: James Harden paced the Houston attack with a deft shooting touch, finishing with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists on Saturday as the Rockets routed the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 139-109.
Harden also nailed a stepback three-pointer with 6:30 left in the second quarter to record his 20,000th career point, becoming the 45th player in NBA history to reach the milestone.
Harden recorded 11 turnovers but the Rockets were able to more than makeup for his ball-handling missteps.
He and Russell Westbrook — who posted 30 points, six rebounds and 10 assists — went a combined 19-of-23 from the free-throw line for the Rockets, who have won 21 of their past 25 meetings with the Timberwolves.