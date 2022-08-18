What do you need to play golf? Well that does depend on your location, is it at a golf club or a fun driving range like Topgolf Dubai?
Either way Emirates Golf Club have everything to get you started, from golf clubs, balls, ball markers, tees, gloves, towels, GPS yardage lasers. The question is, do you need all of that stuff to start playing? The answer is, absolutely not!
To begin golf, all you need is to show up at your local PGA academy. The Emirates Golf Club have two, the Peter Cowen Academy and Topgolf Dubai. As far as equipment goes, all academies here in the UAE will have what you need to get you started and to help you through those early days.
So why not give it a go? Go get involved and start enjoying this wonderful game today!