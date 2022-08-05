Watch: Tender Hearts make a visit to MyGolf Dubai
The Tender Hearts Foundation attend MyGolf Dubai in Dragon Mart 2. Tender Hearts Arena is a first-of-its-kind facility in UAE dedicated to providing structured recreational services for children and young adults of determination. In line with the vision and initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai to make UAE fully inclusive and special needs friendly country by 2020, Tender Hearts Arena aims to prepare determined one’s for social inclusion through recreation.