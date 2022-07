MyGolf Dubai Challenge supported by Gulf News

James Yeomans (Scr) won the recent MyGolf Dubai Challenge supported by Gulf News held at My Golf Dubai at their indoor golf simulator entertainment centre at Dragon Mart 2.

Yeomans shot a four over par back nine over the Old Course, St Andrews despite a double bogey six on the home hole to win by two shots.

The event was hosted by MyGolf Dubai and attended by Dubai resident Shiv Kapur, who plays on the Asian Tour.