Japan's Naomi Osaka had taken an extended break from tennis earlier this season when she withdrew after the first round of the French Open in June, citing a need to protect her mental health. Image Credit: AFP

Golfer Rory McIlroy has backed Naomi Osaka’s decision to take a break from tennis following the Japanese world number three’s elimination from the U.S. Open last week, saying that it was important that athletes did not let results define them.

A tearful Osaka told reporters that she would be taking some time off from the sport after crashing out in the third round at Flushing Meadows to 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, adding that she had been struggling with anxiety and depression over the last few years.

Similar difficulties

Speaking after his final round at the Tour Championship - where he finished tied for 14th - McIlroy said that he had faced similar difficulties in his own career.

“I spoke about this in 2019 about separating who I am as a golfer and who I am as a person and trying to not let that define me, and it seems what Naomi is going through at the minute is that same thing,” said the four-time major winner.

“How can I play tennis and enjoy it and not let the results define who I am... I think everyone just needs to let her have time to figure that out.”

Received support

Osaka has received support from various athletes, including tennis greats Billie Jean King and Boris Becker, as well former American sprinter Michael Johnson, with many praising her for bringing to the fore a new discussion around mental health.