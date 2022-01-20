Tyrrell Hatton had been talking all week about his struggle for motivation as he prepared to defend his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship crown at the new venue of Yas Links.
However, when the action proper began, the Englishman was smiling and striding with purpose once again as he posted a six-under 66 for his first round in the UAE capital, to sit alongside Victor Perez in second spot on the leader board as the early starters finished their rounds.
That was still three shots behind runaway leader Scott Jamieson, who fired in a course-record 63 — something that will be difficult to beat all weekend as the winds are forecast to pick up off the sea surrounding Yas Island. The Scotsman posted nine birdies to sign for a nine-under and a comfortable clubhouse lead.
“I felt solid all day,” Jamieson said. “I had something like eight weeks off and when you return you are always on edge. But I birdied the first and we were way. I had one bad tee shot but I recovered well and put in a good round.
The Scotsman is delighted to keep up his good form after a long break. “I am comfortable with where my game is and just hoped it turned up after eight weeks off. You have to hit the ground running as the Desert Swing as it can dictate your season, really. If you miss the first couple of cuts, you can feel miles behind. but thankfully I made sure I was ready to go.”
It was a different story for Rory McIlroy as the Northern Irishman struggled to a level-par 72. the four-time major winner posting a round peppered with four bogeys and four birdies for a tie of 74th spot in the field of 132.
Collin Morikawa, the 2021 Open Championship, DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai title winner, was among the afternoon starters and birdied his first hole.