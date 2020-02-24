Dubai: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was hoping to take it easy as he took to the court with his five-year-old son son Stefan Dokovic late on Sunday.
However, the favourite for this week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title was given a workout by the young Stefan, who showed more than a few hints that he could follow in his father’s footsteps.
While Djokovic is still pushing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the contest to be crowned the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), he definitely picked up a few brownie points in the GOAD (Greatest Of All Dads) contest.
Dad Novak certainly approved as he gave his son a high-five afterwards.