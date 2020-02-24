Serbian world No. 1 has an unusual training partner in his toddler son Stefan

Novak Djokovic practises with his son in Dubai Image Credit: Alaric Gomes/Gulf News

Dubai: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was hoping to take it easy as he took to the court with his five-year-old son son Stefan Dokovic late on Sunday.

However, the favourite for this week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title was given a workout by the young Stefan, who showed more than a few hints that he could follow in his father’s footsteps.

Young Stefan has a fine return Image Credit: Alaric Gomes/Gulf News

While Djokovic is still pushing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the contest to be crowned the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), he definitely picked up a few brownie points in the GOAD (Greatest Of All Dads) contest.

Dad Novak certainly approved as he gave his son a high-five afterwards.