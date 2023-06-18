Dubai: The Global Chess League, the world’s first and largest official franchise league of its kind, continued its multi-city chess flash mob tour with a grand Chess flash mob at the famous Times Square Centre in the heart of the Gold City of Dubai with less than a week to go before the first edition of the league, starting from June 21 to July 2.
Times Square Centre in Dubai hosted a grand Chess celebration with a blitz Chess tournament for over 160 players, an impromptu chess flash mob, and a chess pop-up quiz to engage fans.
Uday More, an ardent chess fan spoke about the excitement of the Global Chess League starting in a week, he said, “I was thrilled to be a part of today’s chess flash mob. I’ve always enjoyed chess but never competed in a public tournament. This was especially exciting because the Global Chess League is being held in Dubai. I can’t wait for the inaugural season to begin.”
Flash mob
The flash mob was graced by dignitaries, chess enthusiasts and the public, who enjoyed the evening by participating in the tournament, watching the flash mob and the quizzes.
Speaking about taking chess to different corners of the world, Chairperson of the Global Chess League Board, Jagdish Mitra said, “We are less than a week away from the inaugural edition and can’t wait for the action to begin. We wanted to reach fans worldwide with the chess flash mobs by engaging them in various chess-related activities, and we’re pleased with the response received from Mumbai, London, Paris, Berlin and Dubai. Everyone loves chess, and we’re looking forward to hosting an extravaganza at the first edition of the Global Chess League here in Dubai.”
The annual Global Chess League will feature a unique mixed-team format where each of the six franchises will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system played simultaneously. The top two teams will qualify for the final.