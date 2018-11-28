Mourinho, who went on to pick up and hurl a drinks container to the ground after the winning goal, admitted his “relief” that it meant United would now not have to suffer a nervous night in Valencia in the final round of group matches “We didn’t play to be in trouble until the last minute. I was frustrated we couldn’t score. My players were very tired at the end. That’s what I want. Without David de Gea’s save, no winning goal. We qualified. We did it.” His United side, though, had gone through a now-familiar lengthy struggle to earn the win, raising more questions about their chances of going much further in the knockout stages.