World No 1 credits his self belief, resilience for the comeback

Serbia's Novak Djokovic eats a blade of grass as he celebrates beating Switzerland's Roger Federer during their Wimbledon men's singles final at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, on July 14, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

London: Serbian world No 1 Novak Djokovic believes that the summit clash at the just-concluded Wimbledon against Roger Federer was a “match that had everything” and will be remembered forever.

Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title defeating Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) in a marathon final that lasted for more than four hours on Sunday. The match, which was the longest Wimbledon’s final, went down all the way to the fifth set as both the players gave their all to achieve the glory.

“It was a match to remember forever. Match that had everything in it. Match that transcends our sport,” Djokovic said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I am eternally grateful to be part of it. Major respect to Roger for a titan fight.”

“It has been quite a tennis journey for me in the last 12 months. Coming back from injury and trying to get to the level of tennis which would allow me to compete for slams,” he added.

After the victory, the Serbian leaned down and plucked a few strands of grass out of the court before popping them in his mouth.

“Self belief, resilience, dedication and major support from my closest people in life allowed me to be where I am today. I am blessed and I am aware of it,” said the 32-year-old.

After Sunday’s win, Djokovic has moved closer to Federer’s men’s record of 20 major triumphs. Rafael Nadal, with 18, separates the pair.