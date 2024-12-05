It’s a question Liverpool’s hierarchy must surely be asking after the Egyptian superstar delivered yet another masterclass on Wednesday evening.

Facing a well-organised Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, Liverpool were far from their brilliant best. Yet Salah rose to the occasion, scoring twice and providing an assist to help Arne Slot’s side take away a point from Tyneside.

His performance was the latest in a string of standout displays this season, further cementing his status as one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

Salah’s goals on the night extended his streak of scoring in seven consecutive Premier League matches. He became just the third player in competition history, alongside Jamie Vardy and Leicester’s current manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, to record multiple streaks of seven or more consecutive games with a goal.

The brace also brought Salah’s staggering tally for Liverpool to 325 goals and assists in 370 appearances since joining from Roma in 2017. In the Premier League alone, his 76 assists rank second in the club’s history, trailing only legendary captain Steven Gerrard (92).

Adding to his growing list of accolades, Salah also etched his name into the record books by becoming the first player to both score and assist in a Premier League match on 37 occasions, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s previous record of 36.

At 32, Salah continues to deliver world-class performances week after week, making Liverpool’s hesitation over a contract extension all the more puzzling.

Last month, Salah openly expressed his "disappointment" at not receiving a new deal, admitting he feels "probably more out than in" at Anfield.

Performance-based incentives

With just 27 days until January 1, 2025 - when Salah becomes eligible to negotiate with overseas clubs - a resolution is becoming increasingly urgent. Talks with his agent, Ramy Abbas, are said to be ongoing, but the clock is ticking.

The situation is further complicated by the Saudi Pro League's long-standing interest in Salah and its seemingly endless financial resources. Liverpool are playing a risky game by letting one of their biggest stars approach free agency.

Currently earning a base salary of £350,000 per week, Salah’s total earnings are significantly higher when performance-related bonuses are factored in.

While Liverpool’s caution is understandable - offering a long-term, high-cost contract to a player in the later stages of his career is a gamble - there may be a middle ground.

A contract heavily weighted toward performance-based incentives could mitigate the risk while rewarding Salah for continuing to deliver at an elite level. Allowing him to slip away without a fight, especially with suitors ready to pounce, would be a costly mistake for the club.

It’s a mistake Liverpool cannot afford to make, especially given their current form.

While no player is bigger than the club, Salah is undoubtedly the linchpin of this Liverpool side. He has been central to their rise to the top of the Premier League and their strong showing in the Champions League group phase.

Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals Image Credit: AFP

This season, the No.10 has been directly responsible for nearly half of Liverpool’s Premier League goals, netting 13 times. In stark contrast, their second-highest scorer, Luis Diaz, has managed just five, with no other player scoring more than two league goals.

Comparisons with their rivals underscore Salah’s importance. Arsenal have spread the goals more evenly, with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka leading the way with five goals each, and Leonardo Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel chipping in with three apiece.

Similarly, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (9), Nicolas Jackson (8), and Noni Madueke (5) share a combined 22 goals between them.

Salah’s creative influence is just as critical - he has provided nine assists in the league, with Trent Alexander-Arnold a distant second in the squad with three. While others might have stepped up in his absence, it’s hard to imagine anyone replicating Salah’s consistency and output.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, only Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane have scored more goals in Europe’s top five leagues than Salah.

Names like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Leroy Sané and Jarrod Bowen have been floated as potential replacements, but none can match the extraordinary numbers Salah delivers.

With Liverpool competing on all fronts, losing their star player - especially on a free transfer - would be an unthinkable blow. The club simply cannot allow it to happen.

Following Salah’s brace on Wednesday evening, Liverpool manager Arne Slot told Amazon Prime: "Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal.

"We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time. He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us."