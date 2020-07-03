1 of 9
Lionel Messi has dropped another bombshell on struggling Barcelona by calling off contract renewal talks with the club and is ready to leave. The Argentine superstar, regarded by many as the best footballer of all time, has a deal with Barcelona until 2021, but the Catalans may be eager to cash in and offload him this summer before he leaves for free. Should Messi leave the club he joined as a 12-year-old kid from Newell’s Old Boys in his homeland, the big question is where would he go? Let’s look at the options:
Manchester City: Reuniting with Pep Guardiola would be a dream scenario for all at the departing English champions, and also for the Premier League, as the player would be a marketing dream for what is already the richest league in the world. On a side note, it might just be the trigger needed to entice Cristiano Ronaldo to move back to Manchester United and allow the pair to renew their rivalry.
Manchester United: The red side of Manchester may also attempt to lure the small superstar, but their lack of success and similar issues off the field may sway Messi's decision to avoid Old Trafford.
Liverpool: Success breeds success and it also lures the top players. Jurgen Klopp’s men were crowned champions of England last week as they added another trophy to go with last year’s Champions League title. With Barcelona struggling and Messi having already spoken about his frustrations with the direction of the club, he could be tempted by the camaraderie, smiles and success on show at Anfield as they look to push on to bigger things next year. He would have been impressed first hand at the Anfield atmosphere during their famous comeback to defeat Barca in the Champions League last season.
Bayern Munich: The Bundesliga champions have been banging goals in for fun, with Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski thriving once again under new coach Hansi Flick. If Bayern are to realise their dream of dominating Europe, a diminutive Argentine behind these two goal-getting giants would be irresistible.
Borussia Dortmund: Similarly, the perennial German runners-up would love Messi’s experience to help grow their youthful front-line, which includes a wealth of talent in the shape of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard. An old head passing on his wisdom to these young playmakers could be priceless.
Juventus: The Serie A giants would blow the doors off the transfer market were they to get Messi and Ronaldo both playing for the same team. It is a long shot, but with both players nearing the end of the careers, they could be tempted by a season in black in white that would live long in the memory for all.
Inter Milan/Roma/Lazio: Just like a potential rebooting of the Ronaldo/Messi rivalry in England, one of Juve’s Serie A challengers may see the signing of the Argentine as the solution to the problem of how to stop the ‘Old Lady’ and their pesky Portuguese making it 10 domestic titles in a row.
Barcelona? Messi, who turned 33 last month, scored his 700th career goal on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, and his recent comments and stance on a new deal could all be a cunning ploy to cut a better deal before he sees out his career at the Catalans.
