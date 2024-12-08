London: West Ham said forward Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture after a serious car accident on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was transferred to a central London hospital where he will continue to be monitored.

“West Ham United can confirm Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon,” the Hammers said on Sunday.

West Ham issued two updates on Antonio’s condition on Saturday, saying he was conscious and communicating, after unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari began to circulate online.

Overwhelming support

Essex Fire Service also confirmed firefighters had attended the scene and released a man trapped in his car.

A number of Premier League clubs and players posted their support for Antonio.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday’s news,” West Ham’s latest statement added.

“As well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery.”

The London-born Jamaica international joined West Ham in 2015 and has scored 83 goals for the club in 323 games.

He has scored once in 15 appearances for the Hammers this season, in a 4-1 victory at home to Ipswich in early October.