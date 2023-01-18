Wolverhampton: A thumping strike from Harvey Elliott was enough to give FA Cup holders Liverpool a 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a third-round replay on Tuesday.

“It feels like ages ago we had that feeling of winning and playing well,” Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said.

“We had to fight hard at the end but we controlled the game for long periods. It’s great and the reaction we wanted to see.”

Teenage midfielder Elliott burst forward with plenty of space to run into and unleashed a fizzing strike which flew past Wolves’ flummoxed goalkeeper Jose Sa in the 13th minute.

First win in four matches

Wolves were passive for much of the first half before growing into the match after the interval but Liverpool’s defence kept them at bay to earn a first win in four matches in all competitions.

“We had a few man-of-the-match performances today,” Klopp added. “We played a really good first half, had good periods in the second and in the end it was just about passion to block the shots.”

The result set up a fourth-round tie away to Brighton & Hove Albion, where Juergen Klopp’s side were thrashed 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The match lacked the entertainment and drama of the last meeting between the two sides at Anfield, which ended 2-2 and left Wolves furious after they had a late goal ruled out for offside.

Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui hauled on his attacking artillery in the second half in search of an equaliser and Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha had their best opportunity when he won a free header in the area but could not get enough power on it to trouble Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

“It’s not easy playing against Liverpool, but in my opinion we deserved more from the second half,” Lopetegui said. “We had two or three clear situations - not chances but clear situations. We’re sad of course. The most important is the Premier League, but while competing in the cup we had a big will to win in it.”

Eight changes

Liverpool coach Klopp made eight changes to the side that were outplayed by Brighton in what the German coach described as the worst match he could remember in his eight years in charge of the Merseyside club.

They did not exactly produce an emphatic response but controlled the game and earned their first victory of 2023 while recording a first clean sheet in eight matches.