Abu Dhabi: The UAE Futsal Executive Committee, chaired by Brigadier Abdul Malik Jani, approved a comprehensive plan to launch a major programme to train Futsal players in the Arab region.

The programme is expected to continue for two months and it will include lectures, workshops and training programmes covering all specialisations.

Brigadier Jani stressed that the sport is advancing rapidly both regionally and internationally, noting that the UAE has a strategic vision to be a regional centre of the sport and aims to maintain constant touch with other countries to always keep pace with the best practices.

He informed that the plan will be sent to the UAE Football Association, led by Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and the Sharjah Sports Council, to be implemented from June 22 to August 22 in coordination with experts from Asian and international federations.

Under the same framework, Khamis Al Shamsi, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Futsal Executive Committee, said that the Emirati project comprises seven key pillars that aim to raise the skills of players, coaches, referees and administrative personnel in the Arab region, in cooperation with Asian, African and international federations. He noted that workshops will be held remotely once a week and prominent Arab figures will be invited to the launch the event.