The true test comes in the following three stages where riders will navigate through a series of hilly and mountainous parcours that will suit the likes of Dan Martin and Rui Costa who will look to test the form in their early season legs. The final stage is an extremely short sprint into Valencia and, at just 88km, fans can expect to see an emphatic race to the line where UAE Team Emirates’ Alexander Kristoff will battle to be a main competitor for the day’s honours. Commenting ahead of the race, Rui Costa said: “I’m really happy to start another season as a cyclist. I worked hard over the winter, with renewed enthusiasm and high morale after I found some good form in the final part of 2018. In the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, I will have the chance to see how my legs respond to the race’s rhythm and find that spark needed for upcoming races.”