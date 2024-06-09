Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Al Ain Football Club team to celebrate their victory in the 2024 AFC Champions League. He congratulated the players, coaches, staff, fans, and board of directors on this historic achievement, marking the club's second championship title. Sheikh Mohamed commended the team's exceptional performance, highlighting their competitiveness, determination, and strong will to win. He expressed his appreciation for everyone's efforts in contributing to the team's success in representing the UAE and achieving victory.