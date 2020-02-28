There are now more daily coronavirus cases being recorded outside China than inside the country, where the virus first emerged in December. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) will host an emergency meeting of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on March 7 to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result of the outbreak, several AFC Champions League matches will be postponed, including the first leg between Korea and China, which is now scheduled for April 9 with the return leg on April 14.

In a statement on Thursday, the AFC had said it will call emergency meetings with the representatives of member associations and its leagues in both the east and west regions next week to discuss impact of the coronavirus epidemic on football in Asia.

Windsor John, AFC general secretary, said: “These are unprecedented and challenging times, but the AFC is working tirelessly to monitor the situation, including the various travel restrictions while being in constant contact with our member associations, leagues and clubs.