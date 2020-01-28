Christian Eriksen has signed for Inter Milan. Image Credit: Reuters

Copenhagen: Inter Milan have signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract, both clubs announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Eriksen, at Spurs since 2013, was out of contract in June and had suffered a dip in form this season before making one of the most high profile moves so far in the January transfer window.

The Serie A club said on its website that Eriksen had signed a contract until June 2024 but did not mention a fee.

Giovani Lo Celso

Meanwhile, Spurs have exercised their option to convert the loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis into a permanent deal.

The Argentine midfielder joined Spurs in August on loan but has now signed a contract for a reported fee of around 27 million pounds, keeping him at the club until 2025.

"We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis Balompie to a permanent transfer," Spurs said in a statement on their website.

"The midfielder has produced impressive performances after establishing himself in the team following a hip injury which restricted his playing time in the early part of his loan at the club."