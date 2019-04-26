Manchester United's Paul Pogba applauds fans after the match. Image Credit: Reuters

Manchester: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will still be at Manchester United next season but admits he cannot guarantee the French World Cup winner will stay.

Pogba fuelled speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid last month, suggesting Real were “a dream club for any player”, although he declared at the time he was happy at Old Trafford.

Both manager Solskjaer and United’s board want their club-record signing to stay, although they have acknowledged that circumstances could change.

“You can’t guarantee anything in football but yes I think Paul is going to be here,” Solskjaer said on Friday. “I can assure you that he is very determined to be successful at United.”

Pogba scored eight goals and provided five assists in his first 10 games following Solskjaer’s appointment but his performances have tailed off since, and it was a surprise to many observers that the French midfielder was named in the Professional Footballers’ Association’s team of the year on Thursday.