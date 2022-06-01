Dubai: Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani became the first Qatari female to stand 8,849 meters above sea level and summit the highest mountain peak in the world, Mount Everest.

At the beginning of her summit, Sheikha Asma and her team were presented with the Official Addidas Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Rihla.

‘Al Rihla’ translates directly to “the journey” and accompanied Sheikha Asma on her journey to making the impossible possible and summiting Mount Everest.

First Arabic match ball

Al Rihla will be the World Cup’s first Arabic match ball that has been inspired by the culture, architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar. It is also the 14th successive ball adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Sheikha Asma is an example of trailblazing females who are challenging the stereotypes of the traditional explorer and breaking down gender barriers to achieve milestones whilst making the impossible possible.

The expedition lasted for 40 days as Al Thani and her team travelled 210 kilometers to stand at the world’s highest peak. This accomplishment comes at a time when adidas is continuing its brand’s commitment to supporting women who are going beyond their possibilities in sports to reach their ambition, driving gender equality and inclusivity.

Al Thani shares these brand values as she returned from her 40 days summit a hero and an inspiration to all women and the younger generation in the region, motivating them to challenge stereotypes, and go beyond their capabilities to fulfil their dreams.

National pride

Reaching the summit with Al Rihla is a moment of national pride for Qatar, as the country prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2022. Sheikha Asma elevated the journey of the official match ball and how it represents Qatar’s journey to becoming the first Arabic nation to host the world’s biggest sporting event.

The nation of Qatar has the opportunity to celebrate and pride itself of their talented athletes with adidas continuing its pledge to cultivate local talent in the country and region across the sports realm.