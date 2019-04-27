12 professional and six amateur teams will compete for the title this season

Sharjah: A total of 12 professional and six amateur teams in the under-14 age group category will vie for the title of fourth edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Futsal Championship (SRFC), scheduled to take place from May 8-19 at the Sharjah Sports Club’s indoor stadium in Al Hazana.

The tournament is organised by the Sharjah Sports Channel, and is held under the patronage of Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The professional teams will play in a four-group futsal knockout competition, and the six junior sides, which are clubbed in two groups, will compete in a head-to-head format. The SRFC 2019 Organising Committee has announced cash prizes for the place holders of the tournament. The top team in the senior championship will take home an Dh200,000 cash prize, and the runners-up will be awarded Dh100,000.