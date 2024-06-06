Hong Kong: PSG’s Lee Kang-in and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min both scored twice as South Korea trounced Singapore 7-0 on Thursday to secure their passage to the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Joo Min-kyu, Bae Jun-ho and Hwang Hee-chan were also on target as South Korea secured the top spot in Group C in latest interim coach Kim Do-hoon’s first match in charge.

Jurgen Klinsmann left in February after failing to win the Asian Cup and Under-23 coach Hwang Sun-hong oversaw a draw and a victory against Thailand in March.

Next up for Son’s side on June 11 is a home game in Seoul against China, who need a point to clinch the second qualifying place after Branko Ivankovic’s side drew 1-1 at home to Thailand in Shenyang.

China went behind to Supachok Sarachat’s bullet header on 20 minutes before Behram Abduweli got the equaliser 11 minutes from time.

It could have been better for China, but their Brazilian-born attacker Fernandinho, known in China as Fei Nanduo, blazed a 51st-minute penalty over the bar.

Indonesia would have guaranteed their progress from Group F with a win against already qualified Iraq.

But they slumped to a 2-0 defeat in Jakarta, finishing the game with 10 men after Jordi Amat was red carded as Iraq made it five wins out of five.

Vietnam lie one point behind Indonesia in the fight for the second qualifying spot after a thrilling 3-2 win over the Philippines.

Kevin Ingreso thought he had rescued a draw for the Philippines when he made it 2-2 in the 89th minute in Hanoi.

But in the fifth minute of added time Pham Tuan Hai bagged the winner to keep his side’s hopes alive of making the final round of qualifying.

Vietnam travel to Iraq while Indonesia host the Philippines in their final group games on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich-bound teenager Nestory Irankunda made his debut for Australia in Group I as the Socceroos also made it five wins from five matches with a 2-0 win against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Irankunda was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents escaped fighting in their native Burundi and will move to Germany next season.

The 18-year-old winger had a hand in the first goal in the 29th minute when his short pass found Ajdin Hrustic to lash home from long range. Kusini Yengi headed the second after half-time.

Japan's Daizen Maeda (centre) runs past Myanmar's Lat Wai Phone during the World Cup qualifiers at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Thursday. Image Credit: AFP

Japan win

Japan cruised past Myanmar 5-0 in World Cup qualifying in Yangon on Thursday to maintain their 100 per cent record, with their place in the next round already secured.

Keito Nakamura and Ritsu Doan scored in the first half for Hajime Moriyasu’s side, before Koki Ogawa grabbed a double and Nakamura added another after the break.

Japan clinched their place in the next round without kicking a ball in March when Fifa said their away game against North Korea would not be rescheduled.

North Korea were supposed to stage the game in the capital Pyongyang but, five days before the game, officials abruptly said the isolated country could not play host, without giving a reason.

Japan are looking to qualify for their eighth straight World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

The returning Daichi Kamada started in midfield after being dropped for Japan’s Asian Cup campaign at the start of the year, and the Lazio man went close with a shot in the 15th minute.

Myanmar enjoyed some early possession but Japan took the lead in the 17th minute through Nakamura.

The Reims attacker ran into space on the left before cutting inside and flashing a shot past goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Phyo from inside the box.

Japan went increased their lead in the 34th minute when Kamada hit the post and Doan was quickest to stuff home the rebound.

Japan struggled to break down Myanmar after the interval but they got their third goal in the 75th minute when Ogawa headed home from close range.