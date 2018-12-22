“It was truly better than any comeback I could have ever predicted. I always think I’m going to do well but honestly reaching two Grand Slam finals back-to-back was much more than anything I ever thought I could do,” said Serena, who also became a winner off the count as her comeback triggered WTA to announce groundbreaking rule changes earlier this week to reduce penalties for players who are taking maternity leaves. WTA’s new rules will make it easier for women to return after starting a family as the ranking will remain the same for deciding on seedings.