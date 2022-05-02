Dubai: Winning a major trophy is a motivation in itself for a sportsperson and along with it a financial benefit will be like an icing on the cake and will act as a morale-booster. It’s what UAE-based businessman Shamsheer Vayalil is aiming to do with his state football team to motivate them to win the national title at Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Malappuram on Monday.
Shamsheer, Chairman and MD of VPS Healthcare, has offered a cash prize of Rs10 million to Kerala football team if they win the Santhosh Trophy final against traditional rivals West Bengal.
“Happy to announce a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore [Rs10 million] if they [Kerala] lift this coveted trophy in Indian football,” Shamsheer, a sports enthusiast tweeted ahead of the final as Kerala are aiming to win their seventh title.
“It’s heartening to watch Kerala playing the final of the Santosh Trophy. The team displayed fantastic performances throughout the tournament. I hope they are able to lift one of the most coveted trophies in Indian football,” Shamsheer was quoted by IANS.
Kerala on a high
The financial filip comes at a time when West Bengal will be eager to make amends for the 2-0 loss to Kerala in the group stage. The giants of Indian football, who will be targeting 33rd title, will also be aiming to avenge the loss they had suffered in the 2017 final at the Salt Lake Stadium through a tie-breaker.
However, Kerala are on a high this season and will be confident of winning the title after thrashing Karnataka 7-3 in the semi-finals.
Shamsheer had earlier given a cash prize of Rs10 million to the hockey goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who also is from Kerala, after India scripted a historic win to win the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, ending a 41-year drought for a medal in the sport.