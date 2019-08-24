Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho (left) being challenged by Cologne's Belgian midfielder Birgir Verstraete during their Bundesliga match on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

Granada (Spain): Jadon Sancho inspired a late comeback as a sluggish Borussia Dortmund beat promoted side Cologne 3-1 in their second Bundesliga game of the season on Friday.

England international Sancho, 19, brought Dortmund to life in the second half, driving home a much-needed equaliser before grabbing an injury-time assist to seal Dortmund’s comeback.

Cologne, celebrating the first home game since their return to the top flight earlier this year, played with furious energy early on and were rewarded when Dominick Drexler headed in a corner at the far post on 29 minutes.

Dortmund, who got their title charge off to a flying start with a 5-1 win at home to Augsburg last week, looked lacklustre by contrast.

Frustrated by fine performances from Cologne’s new defensive signings Kingsley Ehizibue and Sebastiaan Bornauw in the first half, the visitors huffed and puffed in the second until Sancho finally smashed down the door on 70 minutes.

In Liga, Sevilla has edged Granada CF 1-0 to take temporary possession of first place in LaLiga with six points from two matches.

The only goal came on the counter on Friday as the two Andalusian clubs renewed their rivalry after a two-year gap while Granada toiled in the second division.

Granada coach Diego Martinez stuck with the same starting 11 he used in last week’s 4-4 draw at Villarreal, while Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui made one change, going with Ever Banega over Oliver Torres in midfield.

The visitors, led by Banega, dominated possession in the first half, yet the Granada back line held firm and forced Sevilla to shoot from distance, creating no undue problems for home goalkeeper Rui Silva.