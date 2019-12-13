Romelu Lukaku is Inter's top scorer this season. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: Inter Milan turn their focus back to the Serie A title chase after their Champions League flop while Gennaro Gattuso begins life as Napoli coach trying to end their seven-game winless run in Serie A action this weekend.

Inter were the only one of Italy’s four Champions League teams to fail to make the knockout rounds after a 2-1 defeat against Barcelona in the San Siro. Antonio Conte’s league leaders, who have a two-point advantage over champions Juventus, travel to 13th-placed Fiorentina, with their focus on claiming a first Serie A title since 2010.

“I saw much disappointment in the players’ eyes and I was sad about that. We have to raise our heads again,” said Conte.

Napoli are eight points off the Champions League places. A winless league run stretching back to October 19 cost Carlo Ancelotti his job.

Gattuso, 41, takes over from his former AC Milan mentor Ancelotti, and his first game is at the San Paolo Stadium against Parma.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus host Udinese, in 16th, on Sunday after their unbeaten run ended last weekend against Lazio in Rome.

Fixtures

Saturday

Brescia v Lecce (6pm), Napoli v Parma (9pm), Genoa v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

Sunday

Verona v Torino (3.30pm), Bologna v Atalanta, Juventus v Udinese, AC Milan v Sassuolo (all 6pm), AS Roma v SPAL (9pm), Fiorentina v Inter Milan (11.45pm).

Monday