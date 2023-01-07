Dubai: Al Nassr fans will have to be patient before they can see Cristiano Ronaldo in action as he still needs to serve a two-match English Football Association ban. The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar watched from a VIP box as his new club Al Nassr claimed a 2-0 victory over Al Ta’ee in the Saudi Pro League on Friday night.
The match was delayed due to heavy rain which caused electrical issues at the Mrsool Park stadium.
The former Manchester United star was slapped with the ban in November last year for breaking a fan’s mobile phone in a match against Everton.
The Saudi Arabian club have not been able to register the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as they are at the limit of their foreign player quota. They must first axe one of their foreign players in order to make room for Ronaldo in the squad.
$207 million deal
Ronaldo, whose deal is worth an estimated $207 a year is Al Nassr’s ninth foreign player - one more than the eight allowed by Saudi football authorities. Uzbek midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov looks to be the most likely to make way for the Champions League record scorer.
Ronaldo will have to serve his ban and that means he will miss the January 14 battle against fellow title chasers Al Shabab.
He could make his debut against Ettifaq on January 21.