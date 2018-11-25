Ronaldo slotted home Miralem Pjanic’s free-kick after 29 minutes in Turin to join Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek at the top of the Serie A scoring charts with nine goals, before Mandzukic sealed the three points on the hour mark in a simple warm up for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League visit of Valencia. The pair also scored both in Juventus’ 2-0 win over AC Milan before the international break, and Ronaldo’s strike was his seventh in eight games in all competitions for his new club, for a total of 10 goals this season.