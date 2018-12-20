In three previous trips to the Club World Cup (or Intercontinental Cup as it was called pre-2000) they have only won once in 1986 against Steaua Bucharest. After this they lost in the final to Juventus in 1996 and Barcelona in 2015, now they can add a semi-final defeat to Al Ain to that illustrious list of opponents. Each time they qualified to this event as champions of South America’s Copa Libertadores.