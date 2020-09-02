Dubai: Brazil superstar Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, is among three Paris St-Germain players who have tested positive for coronavirus.
The French Ligue 1 champions and losing Uefa Champions League finalists announced on Wednesday evening that three of their playing staff are COVID-19 positive.
They did not name the players but French sports newspaper L’Equipe has reported that Neymar is among the positive cases.
The Brazil striker helped the French side to the league title in France since recovering from injury earlier in the season and showing his best form on the resumption of the Champions League season following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
PSG have not played since losing to Bayern Munich in the final last month, which was held in Lisbon in a ‘bio-bubble’ rather than the planned Istanbul to help combat the spread of the virus. They are expected to begin their Ligue 1 defence on September 10.
After their loss to Bayern, several PSG players took a few days off in Ibiza. L’Equipe identified the players who tested positive as Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, noting that they were part of the trip to the Spanish island.
The club said in a statement that the three players are now “subject to the appropriate health protocol” and that the rest of the squad and coaching staff “will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”