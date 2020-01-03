Real Madrid's Eden Hazard. Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: Real Madrid’s joint-record signing Eden Hazard has no chance of returning from his ankle injury in time for the revamped Spanish Super Cup, coach Zinedine Zidane has said.

“He is 100 per cent ruled out of the Super Cup, when we get back (from Saudi Arabia) we hope we’ll be able to get him back little by little,” Zidane said ahead of Real’s game away to Getafe in La Liga on Saturday, their first match back after the winter break.

Hazard had a slow start at Real after a 100-million-euro move from Chelsea but was in brilliant form when he injured his ankle in a 2-2 draw with Paris St-Germain in the Champions League on November 26.