Peru are the UAE’s final hurdle if they are to secure a coveted spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals this winter after the South Americans defeated Paraguay 2-0 to finish fifth in the Conmebol standings and book a spot in the intercontinental play-off final.
They will play the winner of the clash between Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s UAE side and Australia, the teams that finished third in the Asian third round qualifying groups.
The UAE stunned South Korea 1-0 on Tuesday night to keep their World Cup dream alive. The victory over already-qualified Korea, coupled with Iraq’s 1-1 draw with Syria meant that Arruabarrena’s booked a date with Australia on June 7.
Harib Abdalla struck midway through the second half in Dubai to defeat the might Koreans, while Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotun scored first-half goals for Peru to ensure they are still in contention for a spot at the finals.
That result left Peru fifth in the 10-team South American zone with 24 points from 18 matches. Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador secured the four automatic qualifying places in South America.