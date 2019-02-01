London: Premier League spending in the January transfer window fell for the first time since 2012 after three of the top six clubs decided not to add players to the squad, according to a Deloitte report published on Friday.
Thursday’s deadline day spending accounted for 50 million pounds — bringing the month’s spending to 180 million pounds.
That is less than half of January 2018 spending of 430 million pounds, which included Liverpool signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a world record deal fee for a defender.
The top six Premier League clubs — Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United — accounted for 43 per cent of expenditure, lower than January last year when this figure stood at 62 per cent.
Tottenham are set to play the entire 2018-19 campaign without recruiting players, having failed to add new faces over the last two transfer windows.
Liverpool, United, Everton and Southampton also chose not to sign anyone in January.
“With central distributions to clubs now likely to remain around current levels until at least the end of the 2021-22 season, clubs are potentially taking a more long-term view to their transfer strategies,” Tim Bridge, director in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said.
January spending was at 225 million pounds in 2011 but fell to 60 million pounds in the following year.
This year’s biggest transfer move of the January window came from Chelsea, who spent 55 million pounds for Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.
For the first time since 2005, Newcastle United broke their transfer record to sign Paraguayan playmaker Miguel Almiron from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United for 20 million pounds.
Wolverhampton Wanderers completed the signing of Atletico Madrid full back Jonny Otto for 15 million pounds after a successful loan spell.
Defending champions Manchester City signed Hajduk Split midfielder Ante Palaversa for 7 million pounds and loaned him back to the Croatian side.
The Deloitte report also confirmed that clubs in the bottom six of the standings recorded spending of 20 million pounds, compared to 90 million pounds in the same period last year.
All Premier League moves
Arsenal
In
Denis Suarez — Barcelona, loan
Out
Emiliano Martinez — Reading, loan
Emile Smith Rowe — RB Leipzig, loan
Bournemouth
In
Chris Mepham — Brentford, £12m
Dominic Solanke — Liverpool, £19m
Nathaniel Clyne — Liverpool, loan
Out
Tyrone Mings — Aston Villa, loan
Aaron Ramsdale — AFC Wimbledon, loan
Jermain Defoe — Rangers, loan
Alex Dobre — Yeovil, loan
Matt Worthington — Yeovil, free
Charlie Seaman — Dundee United, loan
Frank Vincent — Torquay United, loan
Corey Jordan — Eastbourne Borough, loan
Brighton
In
Alexis Mac Allister — Argentinos Juniors, undisclosed
Jan Mlakar — Maribor, undisclosed
Tudor-Cristian Baluta — FC Viitorul Constanta, undisclosed
Out
Oliver Norwood — Sheffield United, undisclosed
Ben Barclay — Notts County, loan
Ben White — Peterborough, loan
Markus Suttner — Fortuna Dusseldor, loan
Anders Dreyer — St Mirren, loan
Stefan Ljubicic — Eastbourne Borough
Tudor-Cristian Baluta — FC Viitorul Constanta, loan
Burnley
In
Peter Crouch — Stoke, undisclosed
Out
James Dunne — Sunderland, loan
Ali Koiki — Swindon, loan
Sam Vokes — Stoke, undisclosed
Cardiff
In
Oumar Niasse — Everton, loan
Emiliano Sala — Nantes, undisclosed
Leandro Bacuna — Reading, £3m
Out
Gary Madine — Sheffield United, loan
Anthony Pilkington — Wigan, undisclosed
Mark Harris — Port Vale, loan
Ciaron Brown — Livingston, loan
Omar Bogle — Portsmouth, loan
Chelsea
In
Christian Pulisic — Borussia Dortmund, £57.6m
Gonzalo Higuain — Juventus, loan
Out
Christian Pulisic — Borussia Dortmund, loan
Victor Moses — Fenerbahce, loan
Kasey Palmer — Bristol City, loan
Lewis Baker — Reading, loan
Josh Grant — Yeovil, loan
Matt Miazga — Reading, loan
Charlie Colkett — Ostersunds, undisclosed
Alvaro Morata — Atletico Madrid, loan
Baba Rahman — Stade de Reims, loan
Lucas Piazon — Chievo, loan
Michy Batshuayi — Chelsea, loan
Crystal Palace
In
Lucas Perri — Sao Paulo, loan
Bakary Sako — West Brom, free
Michy Batshuayi — Chelsea, loan
Out
Jason Puncheon — Huddersfield, loan
Jonny Williams — Charlton, undisclosed
Alexander Sorloth — Gent, loan
Nya Kirby — Blackpool, loan
Everton
In
—
Out
Kieran Dowell — Sheffield United, loan
Cuco Martina — Feyenoord, loan
Callum Connolly — Bolton, loan
Beni Baningime — Wigan, loan
Yannick Bolasie — Anderlecht, loan
Fulham
In
Ryan Babel — Besiktas, undisclosed
Havard Nordtveit — Hoffenheim, loan
Lazar Markovic — Liverpool, loan
Out
Elijah Adebayo — Stevenage, loan
Aboubakar Kamara — Yeni Malatyaspor, loan
Huddersfield
In
Karlan Grant — Charlton, undisclosed
Jaden Brown — Tottenham, undisclosed
Jason Puncheon — Crystal Palace, loan
Out
Ramadan Sobhi — Al Ahly, loan
Rajiv van La Parra — Middlesbrough, loan
Ryan Schofield — Notts County, loan
Jaden Brown — Exeter, loan
Leicester
In
Youri Tielemans — Monaco, loan
Out
Callum Elder — Ipswich, loan
Vicente Iborra — Villarreal, undisclosed
Fousseni Diabate — Sivasspor, loan
Yohan Benalouane — Nottingham Forest, undisclosed
Adrien Silva — Monaco, loan
Josh Knight — Peterborough, loan
Andy King — Derby, loan
Liverpool
In
—
Out
Dominic Solanke — Bournemouth, £19m
Nathaniel Clyne — Bournemouth, loan
Ovie Ejaria — Reading, loan
Pedro Chirivella — Extremadura, loan
Manchester City
In
Ante Palaversa — Hadjuk Split, £7m
Out
Brahim Diaz — Real Madrid, £22m
Anthony Caceres — Sydney FC, loan
Yangel Herrera — Huesca, loan
Luke Bolton — Wycombe, loan
Ante Palaversa — Hadjuk Split, loan
Manchester United
In
—
Out
Ethan Hamilton — Rochdale, loan
Regan Poole — Newport County, loan
Matty Willock — Crawley, loan
Ro-Shaun Williams — Shrewsbury, loan
Zak Dearnley — Oldham, loan
Tom Sang — AFC Flyde, loan
Newcastle
In
Miguel Almiron — Atlanta United, £21m
Antonio Barecca — Monaco, loan
Out
Liam Gibson — Accrington Stanley, loan
Elias Sorensen — Blackpool, loan
Jamie Sterry — Crewe, loan
Jacob Murphy — West Brom, loan
Rolando Aarons — Sheffield Wednesday, loan
Achraf Lazaar — Sheffield Wednesday, loan
Southampton
In
—
Out
Manolo Gabbiadini — Sampdoria, undisclosed
Wesley Hoedt — Celta Vigo, loan
Adam Parkes — Watford, free
Ryan Seager — Yeovil, free
Cedric Soares — Inter Milan, loan
Jake Hesketh — MK Dons, loan
Tottenham
In
—
Out
Jaden Brown — Huddersfield, undisclosed
Anthony Georgiou — Levante, loan
Kazaiah Sterling — Sunderland, loan
Georges-Kevin N’Koudou — Monaco, loan
Watford
In
Adam Parkes, Southampton, free
Out
Stefano Okaka — Udinese, loan
Marvin Zeegelaar — Udinese, loan
Dion Pereira — Atlanta United, undisclosed
Randell Williams — Exeter, free
Ben Wilmot — Udinese, loan
West Ham
In
—
Out
Vashon Neufville — Newport County, loan
Moses Makasi — Stevenage, loan
Reece Oxford — Augsburg, loan
Wolves
In
Jonny Otto — Atletico Madrid, £18m
David Wang — Jumilla B (Estudiantes), undisclosed
Out
Benik Afobe — Stoke, £12m
David Wang — Sporting Lisbon, loan
Kortney Hause — Aston Villa, loan
Ethan Ebanks-Landell — Rochdale, loan
Danny Batth — Stoke, £4m
Ben Stevenson — Colchester, undisclosed
Leo Bonatini — Nottingham Forest, loan
Dominic Iorfa — Sheffield Wednesday, £500k
Michael Folivi — AFC Wimbledon, loan
Connor Ronan — FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda, loan
Jack Ruddy — UD San Sebastian, loan
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh — Wurzburger Kickers FC, loan