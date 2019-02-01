London: Premier League spending in the January transfer window fell for the first time since 2012 after three of the top six clubs decided not to add players to the squad, according to a Deloitte report published on Friday.

Thursday’s deadline day spending accounted for 50 million pounds — bringing the month’s spending to 180 million pounds.

That is less than half of January 2018 spending of 430 million pounds, which included Liverpool signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a world record deal fee for a defender.

The top six Premier League clubs — Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United — accounted for 43 per cent of expenditure, lower than January last year when this figure stood at 62 per cent.

Tottenham are set to play the entire 2018-19 campaign without recruiting players, having failed to add new faces over the last two transfer windows.

Liverpool, United, Everton and Southampton also chose not to sign anyone in January.

“With central distributions to clubs now likely to remain around current levels until at least the end of the 2021-22 season, clubs are potentially taking a more long-term view to their transfer strategies,” Tim Bridge, director in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, said.

January spending was at 225 million pounds in 2011 but fell to 60 million pounds in the following year.

This year’s biggest transfer move of the January window came from Chelsea, who spent 55 million pounds for Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.

For the first time since 2005, Newcastle United broke their transfer record to sign Paraguayan playmaker Miguel Almiron from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United for 20 million pounds.

Wolverhampton Wanderers completed the signing of Atletico Madrid full back Jonny Otto for 15 million pounds after a successful loan spell.

Defending champions Manchester City signed Hajduk Split midfielder Ante Palaversa for 7 million pounds and loaned him back to the Croatian side.

The Deloitte report also confirmed that clubs in the bottom six of the standings recorded spending of 20 million pounds, compared to 90 million pounds in the same period last year.

All Premier League moves

Arsenal

In

Denis Suarez — Barcelona, loan

Out

Emiliano Martinez — Reading, loan

Emile Smith Rowe — RB Leipzig, loan

Bournemouth

In

Chris Mepham — Brentford, £12m

Dominic Solanke — Liverpool, £19m

Nathaniel Clyne — Liverpool, loan

Out

Tyrone Mings — Aston Villa, loan

Aaron Ramsdale — AFC Wimbledon, loan

Jermain Defoe — Rangers, loan

Alex Dobre — Yeovil, loan

Matt Worthington — Yeovil, free

Charlie Seaman — Dundee United, loan

Frank Vincent — Torquay United, loan

Corey Jordan — Eastbourne Borough, loan

Brighton

In

Alexis Mac Allister — Argentinos Juniors, undisclosed

Jan Mlakar — Maribor, undisclosed

Tudor-Cristian Baluta — FC Viitorul Constanta, undisclosed

Out

Oliver Norwood — Sheffield United, undisclosed

Ben Barclay — Notts County, loan

Ben White — Peterborough, loan

Markus Suttner — Fortuna Dusseldor, loan

Anders Dreyer — St Mirren, loan

Stefan Ljubicic — Eastbourne Borough

Tudor-Cristian Baluta — FC Viitorul Constanta, loan

Burnley

In

Peter Crouch — Stoke, undisclosed

Out

James Dunne — Sunderland, loan

Ali Koiki — Swindon, loan

Sam Vokes — Stoke, undisclosed

Cardiff

In

Oumar Niasse — Everton, loan

Emiliano Sala — Nantes, undisclosed

Leandro Bacuna — Reading, £3m

Out

Gary Madine — Sheffield United, loan

Anthony Pilkington — Wigan, undisclosed

Mark Harris — Port Vale, loan

Ciaron Brown — Livingston, loan

Omar Bogle — Portsmouth, loan

Chelsea

In

Christian Pulisic — Borussia Dortmund, £57.6m

Gonzalo Higuain — Juventus, loan

Out

Christian Pulisic — Borussia Dortmund, loan

Victor Moses — Fenerbahce, loan

Kasey Palmer — Bristol City, loan

Lewis Baker — Reading, loan

Josh Grant — Yeovil, loan

Matt Miazga — Reading, loan

Charlie Colkett — Ostersunds, undisclosed

Alvaro Morata — Atletico Madrid, loan

Baba Rahman — Stade de Reims, loan

Lucas Piazon — Chievo, loan

Michy Batshuayi — Chelsea, loan

Crystal Palace

In

Lucas Perri — Sao Paulo, loan

Bakary Sako — West Brom, free

Michy Batshuayi — Chelsea, loan

Out

Jason Puncheon — Huddersfield, loan

Jonny Williams — Charlton, undisclosed

Alexander Sorloth — Gent, loan

Nya Kirby — Blackpool, loan

Everton

In

Out

Kieran Dowell — Sheffield United, loan

Cuco Martina — Feyenoord, loan

Callum Connolly — Bolton, loan

Beni Baningime — Wigan, loan

Yannick Bolasie — Anderlecht, loan

Fulham

In

Ryan Babel — Besiktas, undisclosed

Havard Nordtveit — Hoffenheim, loan

Lazar Markovic — Liverpool, loan

Out

Elijah Adebayo — Stevenage, loan

Aboubakar Kamara — Yeni Malatyaspor, loan

Huddersfield

In

Karlan Grant — Charlton, undisclosed

Jaden Brown — Tottenham, undisclosed

Jason Puncheon — Crystal Palace, loan

Out

Ramadan Sobhi — Al Ahly, loan

Rajiv van La Parra — Middlesbrough, loan

Ryan Schofield — Notts County, loan

Jaden Brown — Exeter, loan

Leicester

In

Youri Tielemans — Monaco, loan

Out

Callum Elder — Ipswich, loan

Vicente Iborra — Villarreal, undisclosed

Fousseni Diabate — Sivasspor, loan

Yohan Benalouane — Nottingham Forest, undisclosed

Adrien Silva — Monaco, loan

Josh Knight — Peterborough, loan

Andy King — Derby, loan

Liverpool

In

Out

Dominic Solanke — Bournemouth, £19m

Nathaniel Clyne — Bournemouth, loan

Ovie Ejaria — Reading, loan

Pedro Chirivella — Extremadura, loan

Manchester City

In

Ante Palaversa — Hadjuk Split, £7m

Out

Brahim Diaz — Real Madrid, £22m

Anthony Caceres — Sydney FC, loan

Yangel Herrera — Huesca, loan

Luke Bolton — Wycombe, loan

Ante Palaversa — Hadjuk Split, loan

Manchester United

In

Out

Ethan Hamilton — Rochdale, loan

Regan Poole — Newport County, loan

Matty Willock — Crawley, loan

Ro-Shaun Williams — Shrewsbury, loan

Zak Dearnley — Oldham, loan

Tom Sang — AFC Flyde, loan

Newcastle

In

Miguel Almiron — Atlanta United, £21m

Antonio Barecca — Monaco, loan

Out

Liam Gibson — Accrington Stanley, loan

Elias Sorensen — Blackpool, loan

Jamie Sterry — Crewe, loan

Jacob Murphy — West Brom, loan

Rolando Aarons — Sheffield Wednesday, loan

Achraf Lazaar — Sheffield Wednesday, loan

Southampton

In

Out

Manolo Gabbiadini — Sampdoria, undisclosed

Wesley Hoedt — Celta Vigo, loan

Adam Parkes — Watford, free

Ryan Seager — Yeovil, free

Cedric Soares — Inter Milan, loan

Jake Hesketh — MK Dons, loan

Tottenham

In

Out

Jaden Brown — Huddersfield, undisclosed

Anthony Georgiou — Levante, loan

Kazaiah Sterling — Sunderland, loan

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou — Monaco, loan

Watford

In

Adam Parkes, Southampton, free

Out

Stefano Okaka — Udinese, loan

Marvin Zeegelaar — Udinese, loan

Dion Pereira — Atlanta United, undisclosed

Randell Williams — Exeter, free

Ben Wilmot — Udinese, loan

West Ham

In

Out

Vashon Neufville — Newport County, loan

Moses Makasi — Stevenage, loan

Reece Oxford — Augsburg, loan

Wolves

In

Jonny Otto — Atletico Madrid, £18m

David Wang — Jumilla B (Estudiantes), undisclosed

Out

Benik Afobe — Stoke, £12m

David Wang — Sporting Lisbon, loan

Kortney Hause — Aston Villa, loan

Ethan Ebanks-Landell — Rochdale, loan

Danny Batth — Stoke, £4m

Ben Stevenson — Colchester, undisclosed

Leo Bonatini — Nottingham Forest, loan

Dominic Iorfa — Sheffield Wednesday, £500k

Michael Folivi — AFC Wimbledon, loan

Connor Ronan — FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda, loan

Jack Ruddy — UD San Sebastian, loan

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh — Wurzburger Kickers FC, loan