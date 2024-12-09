A 'Spursy' performance, as defined by the Collins Dictionary, is to have success within reach but ultimately throw it away.

The term, closely associated with Tottenham Hotspur, is often used by rival fans - and even Spurs supporters themselves - to mock the team's recurring habit of squandering promising positions in games or the league table.

That reputation was painfully evident once again over the weekend, as Spurs lost 4-3 to Chelsea despite leading by two goals within the first 11 minutes.

The defeat marked the 11th time Tottenham has lost a Premier League match after leading by two or more goals - at least four more than any other team in the competition’s history.

While this has become the norm for Tottenham - a club that hasn't lifted silverware since 2008 - it was Ange Postecoglou’s tactics that drew criticism following their defeat to their London rivals.

Last season, fans relished his fast, attacking style of play, defined by an extremely high defensive line and full-backs stepping into midfield, regardless of their individual capabilities.

It was a refreshing change for Spurs supporters, who had endured the pragmatic, defensive approaches of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

However, after nearly a season and a half under Postecoglou, frustrations are beginning to surface. Spurs have managed just one win in their last seven games across all competitions, losing four, and now find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League after 15 matches.

While entertaining football is appreciated, results and points ultimately matter most when it comes to winning trophies.

The pressure on Postecoglou intensified last week when Spurs suffered a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Following the defeat, some fans directed insults at the Australian manager, prompting him to respond: “They aren’t behind me; they are behind the club. I’ve got no interest in who is behind me.”

The 59-year-old is entitled to his opinion, but to claim he doesn’t care whether the fans are behind him is both a puzzling and unlikely statement - one that doesn’t reflect how he truly feels.

During his time at Celtic, Postecoglou was adored by the fans, often basking in the applause of the Hoops faithful after matches. Of course, he cares about fan support. However, his recent comments suggest the pressure is getting to him - managers not under fire simply don’t make remarks like that.

At the core of Tottenham’s struggles, and more specifically Postecoglou’s, is his refusal to adapt his playing style to the circumstances.

The high defensive line persists despite the absence of the pacey Micky van de Ven, while full-backs are still asked to step into midfield even when it’s Emerson Royal and Ben Davies rather than first choice options Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

Postecoglou’s reasoning mirrors that of Pep Guardiola’s insistence on playing out from the back during Claudio Bravo’s shaky first season at Manchester City. The philosophy is to make the style second nature, trusting that over time, squad improvements will iron out early flaws.

But Tottenham Hotspur isn’t Celtic, and Postecoglou no longer enjoys the same dominance or resources. Spurs are far from being the best team in the country and lack the financial muscle to build a world-class squad overnight.

While Postecoglou deserves credit for implementing his vision, he must also be criticised for his inability to adapt when situations demand it.

Sunday’s clash against Chelsea highlighted this flaw. Spurs raced to a 2-0 lead within 11 minutes against a side that had already scored a league-high 31 goals this season.

At that point, the game plan should have shifted - from expansive, free-flowing football to a more pragmatic approach, tightening up defensively and hitting Chelsea on the counter as they searched for a way back.

Instead, Postecoglou doubled down.

“It was good enough to get us ahead in the game, so I’m not sure why we should change our approach,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live after the match.

On one hand, he has a point: why alter a system that produced two goals against one of the league’s in-form teams? On the other, being 2-0 up is precisely the time to adapt - secure the result, especially against a fierce rival.

I’m no Premier League manager, so I’m not here to tell Postecoglou how to do his job. But it’s increasingly clear that his current approach won’t win trophies - and might not even see him finish the season at Tottenham.

As Charles Darwin famously noted, “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.”